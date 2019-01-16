JMEC interim chair encourages cooperation among peace parties

The interim Chairperson of the peace monitoring body – JMEC – has encouraged the peace parties to maintain the “the spirit of cooperation and positivity” during the pre-transitional period.

It has been four months since the beginning of the period.

Many observers, including Ambassador Augustino Njoroge, believe that the parties are progressing well despite some challenges of funding.

However, in an opinion article extended to Eye Radio, Ambassador Njoroge writes:

“It is the spirit of cooperation and positivity which governs how the implementation of the R–ARCSS is conducted. Without it, we have nothing, no matter how much time or funding there may be.”

The R-JMEC is responsible for monitoring and overseeing the implementation of the Peace Agreement and the mandate and tasks of the TGoNU, including the adherence of the Parties to the agreed timelines and implementation schedule.