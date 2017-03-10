CTSAMM indicts anti-government group over killing of ceasefire monitor

The ceasefire and transitional security monitors has blamed anti-government forces for the killing of one of the monitors in Wau recently.

Lt Colonel Fadil Meil Issa was attacked and killed at the end of January.

CTSAMM is responsible for monitoring and verifying the implementation of a permanent ceasefire between the peace partners in the conflict and also oversee the transitional security arrangements.

Its liaison officers monitor areas of conflict, to assess violations of the permanent ceasefire and report findings to the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission.

At the opening of a workshop in Juba on Thursday, the chairman of the monitors, Major General Molla Hailemariam, said investigation results indicate that late Fadil was killed by an anti-government group.

General Molla said the monitor, who was appointed in December by the First Vice President Taban Deng Gai, was tortured and murdered by members of the rival faction of the opposition.

He called on the relevant authorities to ensure that those responsible for the killing are arrested and brought to justice.

He said the monitors should not have to feel under threat in carrying out their duties and, as such, a precedent must be set to ensure such politically motivated killings do not go unpunished.

Here is an excerpt from the statement:

“We have also completed our investigation into the killing of our Opposition Liaison Officer in Wau in late January. The results of the investigation indicate that the Officer, who was appointed by the First Vice Presidents Office in December, was tortured and murdered by members of the Opposition faction loyal to the former Vice President. We call on the relevant authorities to ensure the perpetrators are apprehended and brought to justice as our staff should not have to feel under threat in carrying out their duties and, as such, a precedent must be set to ensure such politically motivated killings do not go unpunished.”

The CTSAMM comprises representatives from the warring Parties, the Former Detainees, other Political Parties, the Women’s Bloc, Civil Society Organizations and the Youth.

Other members are the Eminent Personalities, IGAD, the African Union, China, the Troika, the UNMISS, the European Union and the IGAD Partners Forum. These representatives are considered as the CTSAMM Board Members.

The Board meets on a regular basis to discuss the CTSAMM reports before submitting them to the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC).