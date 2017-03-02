JMEC forms thematic committees

Members of the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission have agreed to establish thematic committees to conduct quarterly evaluation of the implementation of the Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan.

This was one of the resolutions of a one-day workshop held in Juba on Tuesday, attended by the parties to the peace agreement.

According to a statement from the JMEC, the peace monitors shall be responsible for overseeing and supporting the implementation of the agreement.

It says the JMEC will also monitor and oversee the mandate and tasks of the Transitional Government of National Unity, including adherence of the parties to agreed timelines and schedules for the implementation.

“We need to work together to give them hope that peace will eventually be achieved,” said Augustine Njoroge, JMEC Deputy Chairperson, in the statement

The statement says JMEC shall recommend corrective action to the TGoNU in the event of non-compliance.

The partners say a proposal to establish JMEC committees and working groups is aimed at enhancing the commission’s oversight role in the implementation of the Agreement.

They say this will enable the body to carry out its activity of evaluating the progress in the implementation of the agreement.

Mr. Njoroge said the citizens are yearning for JMEC to help get the country on its feet and the leaders to live up to their commitments under the Agreement.

“The people of this country look up to us to help get this country back on its feet. They look up to us to help their leaders to live up to their commitments under the Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (ARCSS),” he said.

The statement also quotes the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Dr. Martin Lomoro, who officially opened the workshop, as saying that “people have become impatient to feel the hopes of peace despite persistent pronouncements by the parties to the deal.”