JMEC calls for release of aid workers in Yei

The peace monitor-JMEC, has condemned reports of renewed clashes in the former Unity, Jonglei and Central Equatoria states.

The Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission is mandated to oversee implementation of the 2015 peace deal.

The upsurge of violence in the three regions are causing displacement of people, especially women, children and the elderly, JMEC said in a statement on its official website.

The commission also condemned the recent abduction of ten aid workers in Yei.

“The detainment of ten humanitarian aid workers are unacceptable violations of the 2015 Peace Agreement and the 2017 Agreement on Cessation of Hostilities, Protection of Civilians and Humanitarian Access,” the statement read.

The humanitarian staff, all nationals, include one from UNOCHA, two from UNICEF, one from the South Sudanese Development Organization, two from ACROSS, three from Plan International and one from Action Africa Help.

Their convoy was en route to Tore from Yei town, last Wednesday to conduct a humanitarian needs assessment, when they went missing.

JMEC says efforts should be made as quickly as possible to ensure the aid workers are found and released “immediately and unconditionally”.

The peace monitor says these incidents must be investigated and it directs the cease fire monitor-CTSAMM to carry out the investigation.

It then calls upon all signatory parties to cease fighting and protect civilians from harm or displacement and fully comply with the provisions of the agreement in both letter and spirit.