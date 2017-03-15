JMEC asks gov’t to reconsider permit fee hike

The Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission has called upon the transitional government to reconsider the decision to increase work permit fee.

JMEC Chairperson Festus Mogae says the measures will affect both the public and private sectors.

Two weeks ago, the Ministry of Labor issued a circular, increasing the fees in three categories.

Foreign Professional and Business class individuals will have to pay $10,000, blue class employee – $2,000; while casual worker will be required to pay $1,000 annually.

All foreign workers have been paying $100 each before the new changes.

The ministry says the increase is aimed at generating additional revenues to fill the gap in the 2016/2017 national budget.

“These measures are no doubt aimed at increasing non-oil revenues in foreign currency. However, such measure will affect both the public and private sector in South Sudan by impairing future economic growth and development through a reduction in the transfer of skills and lowering foreign direct investment,” Mr Mogae argued.

However, he says increased fees levied on foreign humanitarian worker will “hinder the relief effort in a manner that is inconsistent with the agreement”.

“I appeal humbly to the Transitional Government of National Unity to reconsider the level of these fees,” the former Botswana President added.

According to chapter three of the agreement, the parties shall create enabling legal environment for the delivery of humanitarian assistance and protection.

It also states that the transitional government shall secure access for civilian population in need of emergency humanitarian assistance.

Festus Mogae called on the international community to increase their support for humanitarian assistance in the country:

“In the interim, we must urgently look again at all possible practical measures that we can take to alleviate the desperate suffering that millions of people are facing every day.”

Mr Mogae was speaking during the opening of JMEC plenary meeting in Juba Wednesday.