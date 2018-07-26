JMEC asks gov’t to probe Maban riots

The Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission has called on the authorities to carry out an independent investigation into the Maban attack and to hold those responsible to account.

On Monday, youth in Bunj area of Maban attacked humanitarian offices, vandalized and burnt the premises and vehicles.

Some humanitarian workers were also injured in what the youth called employment discrimination by UN agencies and other NGOs.

This led 10 agencies to evacuate their staff and others suspending operations in the area.

The Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission expressed its outrage and strongly condemned the attack in Northern Upper Nile State.

“Attacks on aid workers who diligently offer their services to alleviate the suffering of people of South Sudan, are deeply regrettable and indeed a violation of the Agreement on the Cessation of Hostilities, Protection of Civilians and Humanitarian Access signed in December 2017,” partly reads a statement.