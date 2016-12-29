JICA uncertain on return to Juba

The Japanese international Cooperation Agency, JICA, says it does not have a clear time frame on when it will return its full operation back to

South Sudan.

According to the Japanese news agency, The Mainichi, JICA has been evacuating its staff to Uganda since the July violence in Juba between the SPLA and opposition armed forces.

In an article, The Mainichi reports that while in Uganda, JICA has been remotely providing services such as agricultural technology to South Sudan.

It says the agency is maintaining communication with its staff in South Sudan through teleconferences and other means, to give them instructions.

The Mainichi quotes the JICA Press Department as saying “We do not have an expected time for a return.”

However, the Japanese Ambassador to Juba, Kiya Masahiko, had earlier said the JICA would return its operation to the country soon.

Before evacuating, the agency was implementing major projects at both state and national levels, including the construction of the Juba Freedom Bridge and a clean water project.