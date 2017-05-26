JICA to resume clean water project in Juba

The Japanese International Cooperation Agency says it will soon resume the construction of clean water supply project in Juba.

JICA started the project after conducting the Juba Water Supply and capacity study before the independence of South Sudan.

According to JICA, the water project is aimed at providing clean water to more than 25,000 people in Juba by 2025.

The Assistant Program Officer for JICA, Tombe Sebit, said the second phase of the construction was disrupted by the July 2016 violence.

He says the fighting in Juba forced the Japanese agency to suspend its operations in the country and evacuated some of its staff to Uganda.

“If you move today in Juba, you will not see any construction taking place, and you will rarely see the Japanese -especially the experts. Work has been suspended,” Sebit said.

Last year, JICA said it did not have a clear time frame on when it will resume its full operation in South Sudan.

During a round-table media briefing in Juba on Thursday, Tombe Sebit said JICA is currently initiating phase two of the water project, which includes training of staff.

“The construction works will target five areas; that is Juba town, Kator, Munuki, Rejaf and Gudele,” he added.



Mr. Sebit could not specify when exactly JICA’s construction work would begin in Juba.

Before suspending its operations, JICA was also constructing the new Juba Freedom Bridge and other projects at the state levels.