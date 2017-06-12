JICA donates generator to Urban Water Corporation

The Japan International Cooperation Agency is donating Generator to South Sudan Urban Water Corporation to increase the level of production of clean water in Juba.

JICA says the generator, which has a capacity of 450, 000 watt, is part of a support plan under the ongoing project for Enhancement of South Sudan Water Cooperation.

In a statement, JICA says this donation comes at the time the Urban Water Cooperation is faced with the issue of running one generator to supply enough clean water in Juba town.

It says the generator will increase the production level of clean water and will be used interchangeably with the current generator.

JICA says generator will be handed over to the corporation tomorrow at the head office of the South Sudan Water Cooperation.

The Japanese agency says it has been working on the Grant Aid project of constructing water facilities as well as capacity development of the staff at the Urban Water Cooperation.

It says the construction work was suspended due to the violence in July last year, but the project for the second phase of Enhancement of South Sudan Water Cooperation is ongoing.