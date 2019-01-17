JICA awaits $12 million to resume infrastructure projects in Juba

The Japanese International Cooperation Agency says it requires additional funds to complete the construction of the freedom bridge and the water project in Juba.

Works on both projects were suspended nearly 3 years ago after the renewed conflict in Juba in 2016.

The JICA Chief of Party Shinya Tomonari said an additional 20% of the initial 64 million dollar budget which about is needed for the work.

Mr Tomonari said the bridge and the water project my resume in May and August respectively, depending on budget approval by the Japanese government.

“The additional cost is required from the [Japanese] government. So we are going to get approval in February or March that’s for Freedom Bridge,” he said.

JICA coordinates official development assistance for the government of Japan.

It is chartered with assisting economic and social growth in developing countries, and the promotion of international cooperation.