JDB rejects Yei River military build-up reports

The co-chair of the Joint Defense Board has rejected reports that suggest there is military build-up in Yei River State.

On Wednesday, the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission or R-JMEC expressed concern over the military build-up in the state.

In a statement, the peace monitoring body said it had received several credible reports of military deployment to Yei by both the government and opposition forces under the command of Gen. Thomas Cirilo.

“This is absolutely false,” General James Koang dismissed the reports during a JMEC meeting on Thursday.

“There is nothing such as a joint operation against Thomas Ciril,” he said

He calls on the JMEC and the international community to talk to the NAS leader to join the peace partners.