JDB condemns the harassment of peace monitors

Joint Defence Board has condemned the harassment of Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring Mechanism team at Luri on Tuesday.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Joint Defence Board said that it was investigating the incident and will take appropriate measures against those responsible.

The board expressed its disappointment with lack of coordination and consultation by CTSAMVM before visiting Luri.

It also urged CTSAMVM to inform the government first in the future before wandering off or contacting the international community via the media.

For it’s part, CTSAMVM said that government security personnel detained and assaulted international monitors of the peace deal at Luri area on Tuesday.

CTSAMVM said in a report seen by Eye Radio, a team consisting of three international observers and one driver was restricted from accessing the Luri Training Centre near Juba and detained for four hours.

According to a report by the monitoring body, it’s members were physically assaulted and abused by being blindfolded and handcuffed, kicked and stripped of their clothing.

The report said the female member of the team was forced to strip naked. It said they were robbed of money and a wedding ring and detained for more than four hours before being released,.

The report said some of the perpetrators were in military uniforms. It further said one of the victims of the assault is Sudanese nationality.

Under the peace accord, the Joint Defense Board is formed at the level of Chiefs of Staff and Directors General of National Security Service, Police and all other organized forces.

The mechanism is tasked with command and control over all forces during the Pre-transitional period.

