Japan extends $22.4m for S Sudan reconstruction

Japanese parliament has approved a $22.4 million budget for South Sudan’s humanitarian and reconstruction assistance through its partnership with international organizations.

The renewed fighting in July 2016 has negatively impacted on the development activities in the country.

The ensuing insecurity also displaced hundreds of thousands of civilians, causing the humanitarian situation to deteriorate further.

“Japan attempts to help meet the vast needs with the upcoming batch of assistance ranging from humanitarian relief to reconstruction, development and restoration of social fabric, with a view to supporting South Sudan’s efforts to keep on the straight and narrow path to peace,” partly read a statement from the Japanese embassy.

Projects for 2017-2018

Emergency operations through ICRC [$1.25 million]

Coordination work for humanitarian clusters through UNOCHA [$0.5 million]

Food and nutritional crisis response through WFP [$3.1 million]

Operation of the humanitarian flight services through WFP [$0.9 million]

Boost to healthcare for refugees and peaceful coexistence in Greater Upper Nile through UNHCR [$3.8 million]

Improvement of access to OBGY & sexual violence services in Juba, Malakal, Wau through UNFPA [$0.5 million]

Rehabilitation of Wau water supply system and family reunification through UNICEF [$1.2 million]

Primary healthcare & non-food item provision on PoC Sites and displacement tracking through IOM [$1.5 million]

E-visa application and fortified border security with trained personnel through IOM [$1 million]

Return of mine-free fields to communities through explosives clearance and outreach through UNMAS [$0.9 million]

River barge service feasibility study through UNOPS [$1 million]

Assistance for post-conflict economic recovery of Unity and Western Equatoria through UNDP [$1.1 million]

Enhanced community security and capacity improvement of SSNPS/JIP for the vulnerable through UNDP [$0.7 million]

Institutional facilitation for state revenue collection and financial oversight through UNDP [$0.3 million]

Social reintegration and skills training of Juba youths at One Stop Youth Centre through UNHABITAT [$0.5 million]

Resettlement of disarmed veterans in Wau through UNHABITAT [$0.5 million]

Value-addition and quality assurance facilitation for agribusiness start-ups in Juba through UNIDO [$0.5 million]

Post-conflict project management training through UNITAR Hiroshima [$0.3 million]

Promotion of women's peace dialogue and self-reliant livelihoods through UNWOMEN [$1 million]

Inception of public health emergency centre and enhanced blood transfusion services through WHO [$0.9 million]

Peace monitor through ceasefire verification through IGAD [$0.2 million]

Besides, Japan provides $13 million assistance to South Sudanese refugees in Uganda, Ethiopia, and Kenya.

Japan’s total assistance to South Sudan since the December 2013 crisis is estimated at $189 million.

“I wholeheartedly wish that the array of our humanitarian and resilience-building assistance bears fruit and once and for all shines as a Guiding Star for those who endeavor to realize peace and reconciliation in each of their communities,” Kiya Masahiko, Japanese Ambassador to South Sudan, said in the statement.

The island nation is also engaged in development activities through its agency, JICA.

Until the violence erupted in July, its nationals were helping construct a new bridge in Juba and a water plant. It’s unclear when they will resume works.