Japanese engineers to resume work on Freedom Bridge soon

A team of Japanese engineers is due to arrive in South Sudan to resume construction of the Freedom Bridge and water supply system in Juba.

This is according to President of the Japanese International Cooperation agency (JICA), Chinichi Kitoaka.

He spoke on the state-run TV – SSBC alongside the director general at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Moses Akol, after meeting with President Salva Kiir at the Presidential Palace, JI on Saturday.

“We are soon expecting that the peace will be implemented by the leadership of the president,” Mr Kitoaka said

For his part, Ambassador Akol said: “Without peace, all these projects will be meaningless and the president appreciated the approaches Japan is taking towards the peace agreement.”

The Freedom Bridge, which will be 3.6 km long, is situated in Lologo suburb adjacent to Juba Bridge.

While the water supply point is behind the National Transitional Legislature, next to Dr John Garang mausoleum.

Both projects came to stand still after the eruption of the conflict in 2016.