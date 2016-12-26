What Japanese think about the country’s peacekeeping role

A survey carried out in Japan shows lack of support t for Japanese role in U.N. peacekeeping missions, including in South Sudan.

A Cabinet Office survey conducted on Saturday indicates that only about 20 percent of Japanese support the nation increasing its participation in U.N. peacekeeping operations.

According to Asahi.com website, the respondents’ lack of support was down nearly by10 percentage points from the previous survey.

The survey indicated that the news on the deteriorating security situation in South Sudan may have affected respondents’ answers, as the Ground Self-Defense Force prepared for its new mission.

“We cannot conclude definitively, but it is possible the worsening situation in South Sudan has affected respondents’ views,” said a Foreign Ministry official.

The poll found 19.7 percent of respondents aged 20 or older favored Japan participating in U.N. peacekeeping operations more often than before, down by 8.3 percentage points from the previous survey conducted in January.

The share of respondents who called for participating as little as possible stood at 19.3 percent, while 2.8 percent said Japan should not participate at all.

The survey also showed 53.7 percent replied that Japan should continue with the same level of peacekeeping operations in the future.

The survey was conducted between the 27th of October and the 6th of November and its result was released on Saturday 24th of December.