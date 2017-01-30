Japanese ambassador speaks out on national dialogue

The Japanese ambassador to South Sudan has said his country wants to see South Sudanese leaders take “concrete steps” towards achieving peace in the country this year.

Kiya Masahiko made the remarks during an opening ceremony of a one-week sporting event at Juba stadium on Saturday.

The function, which drew athletes from across the country, is aimed at promoting peace among the citizens.

Amb Masahiko says Japan supports the national peace dialogue initiated by President Salva Kiir last year, but his country would like to see actual steps taken to start the process soon.

“Japan hopes that concrete steps are soon taken to ensure that all the people of South Sudan broadly participate, agree and accept its agenda and outcomes to make the national dialogue successful,” he stated.

Mr. Masahiko said the challenges facing South Sudan can only be addressed if there is peace in the Country.

“It’s my strongest new year’s wish that peace is achieved in South Sudan this year,” he continued.

He also said Japan is going to support South Sudan to participate in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.