Japan pledges $0.5m to improve agriculture

Japan has pledged $500,000 to improve agriculture at a commercial scale in South Sudan, the Japanese Ambassador to South Sudan has said.

According to the plan, the Ministry of Trade and Commerce will use the money to facilitate agri-business in collaboration with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization.

“I look forward to working together with the ministry and the minister so that our support in this field of quality assurance and agri-business would bring about tangible benefits for the people in this country,” Amb Masahiko said.

Mr Kiya made the statement after meeting the Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr. Moses Hassan Ayet, in Juba this morning.

In addition to peacekeeping, Japanese government supports other projects in the country, including construction of bridges and water plants. All these were suspended in July 2016 following the outbreak of violence in Juba.