Jailed traditional Zande singer JBB shot dead

Traditional signer Stephen Babireu who was jailed in Yambio town some time this year was shot dead after escaping from a detention facility, according Gbudue State police commissioner, Major General James Monday.

Stephen Babireu, popularly known by his stage name JBB musica was awaiting trial for an alleged murder case.

But he and ten others, escaped from the state prison on Sunday.

“What I know so far to best of my knowledge, few prisoners managed to escaped and in fact [they were] masterminded by a criminal [Stephen],”General Monday said.

Mr Stephen and his mates were armed when organised forces were deployed to re-arrest them.

However, General Monday said Mr Stephen resisted their order to put down his gun, but instead shot at them.

“Unfortunately despite warning to surrender peacefully, he decided to exchange fire with the security forces.”