Jadalla: Train local youth as teachers

The Governor of Jubek State has directed community leaders in Lokiliri County to identify potential youth in the area to be trained as school teachers.

Augustine Jadalla Wani has directed community leaders in Lokiliri County to identify potential youth in the area to be trained as school teachers.

“Commissioner, Chiefs and all the intellectuals you need to identify those who have secondary leaving certificates so that they can be taken for training. The sons and the daughters of this area must be teachers here for them to be at home. We need to sacrifice for us to grow up this young generation because they are very important.” Wani said.

Mr. Wani said it is cheaper to have teachers from within the area because their demands would be less expensive.

He said due to the economic situation the state is unable to hire teachers and health from outside.”Those who know English need to be given training so that they can work in these places. If we do this we will succeed, because with the economic situation that we are in you cannot be able to bring somebody from other place and there is no house.”

“Those who know English need to be given training so that they can work in these places. If we do this we will succeed, because with the economic situation that we are in you cannot be able to bring somebody from other place and there is no house.”

The Governor was addressing inhabitants of Lokiliri during the laying down of a foundation stone at the County’s Headquarters over the weekend.