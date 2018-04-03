Ismail Wais and S. Sudanese activist to brief Security Council

IGAD Special Envoy, Ismael Wais is expected to brief the UN Security Council this month after the Council threatened to impose an arms embargo and sanctions on South Sudan.

Last month, the council unanimously adopted a U.S.-drafted resolution expressing the council’s intention to consider sanctions against those who take actions that undermine the peace, stability, and security of South Sudan.

Prior to this meeting, the UN Human Rights Commission published a report that identifies 8 Lieutenant Generals, 17 Major-Generals, 8 Brigadier Generals, 5 Colonels and 3 State Governors who may bear individual responsibility for serious violations of human rights and international crimes.

The Security Council resolution is aimed at pressuring parties to find a lasting solution to the conflict in the next round of the High-level Revitalization Forum.

Ismail Wais and unnamed civil society representative are scheduled to give a briefing on the UN Mission in South Sudan.

Meanwhile, the UN Secretary General for Peacekeeping Operations and the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs are also expected to hold consultations with Council members on South Sudan.

UN Special Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan, Nicholas Haysom is also set to speak on the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei and the situation between Sudan and South Sudan.

The annual Security Council retreat with Antonio Guteres will take place later in the month in Sweden.

The focus of the retreat will be on peacekeeping and partnerships.

Earlier the Security Council emphasized that “there can be no military solution to the situation in South Sudan.”