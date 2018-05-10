IRC urges U.S not to cut aid to S. Sudan

The International Rescue Committee is urging the US government not to cut aid to South Sudan.

This comes after the US announced on Wednesday that it is beginning a comprehensive review of its aid programs to South Sudan over lack of progress toward ending the conflict.

The Trump Administration also said the Government of South Sudan has lost credibility, and the United States is losing patience.

“While frustration and anger with the Government of South Sudan is justified, the US and the international community must not give up on the people of South Sudan,” read a statement by the IRC.

“Halting or cutting humanitarian aid would only punish innocent civilians, not their leaders who are responsible for the ongoing crisis.”

The IRC said it shares the US government’s frustration at the unwillingness to reach a speedy and peaceful resolution to the conflict.

However, it said while the South Sudanese people wait for and work toward the government they deserve, independently-delivered humanitarian aid is the last remaining lifeline for the long-suffering civilian population.

According to the humanitarian group, the conflict has driven 4 million, mostly women and children, from their homes and left more than five million people on the brink of starvation, resulting in one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.