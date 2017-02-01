IOM suspends its activities in Wau Shilluk

The International Organization for Migration says it has suspended humanitarian activities in Wau Shilluk in Fashoda State due to insecurity.

The agency says there were violent clashes in the area over the weekend, putting lives of many people at risk.

Due to this reports of insecurity, IOM says it has indefinitely postponed the registration of nearly 3,000 vulnerable individuals for humanitarian assistance.

“Violence in Upper Nile has once again hindered the ability of IOM and other relief agencies to provide assistance to populations seriously in need,” said IOM South Sudan Chief of Mission William Barriga in a statement.

“Civilians will undoubtedly suffer as sporadic fighting makes it more difficult for aid workers to deliver services.”

Wau Shilluk is located across the White Nile from Malakal town. According to the UN, it is home to more than 33,000 displaced people, who are sheltering at UN bases.

IOM says a separate fighting in Renk on Monday caused the agency to stop its health operations in the area due to shelling and small arms fire.

The Governor of Northern Upper Nile confirmed this fighting to Eye Radio on Monday, but said the SPLA had restored calm there.