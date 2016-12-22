IOM: provides aid in areas inaccessible in Equatoria

The International Office of Migration, IOM, says it has now reached some areas that were cut off by insecurity in Equatoria region with lifesaving humanitarian assistance, including emergency medical support.

In a statement on its official website, IOM says its response teams are currently providing assistance in areas that were inaccessible in Yei River and Amadi States.

The organization says it has reached now more areas – including Mundri East and Mundri West in Amadi – where roads were inaccessible. It says people in these areas were getting limited access to aid due to intense insecurity in recent months.

“New shocks have affected both displaced and newly vulnerable populations, while placing increasing pressure on host communities and already stretched humanitarian operations,” said IOM South Sudan Chief of Mission William Barriga.

IOM says it dispatched six trucks this week to Mundri East and Mundri West counties; they managed to travel safely from Juba along insecure routes to the area to deliver relief items. They include plastic sheets, mosquito nets, blankets, hygiene kits, household water treatment supplies and among others.

In Yei, the IOM says it has deployed a rapid response team and a temporary clinic has been set up to provide emergency primary health care, as well as immunizations and reproductive health care. The team includes nurses, health promoters and community mobilizers.

UN estimates that there are more than 144,000 IDPs in who needed humanitarian assistance in Yei alone.

The UN has been calling on all parties to guarantee humanitarian access to those affected by the conflict in different parts of the country.