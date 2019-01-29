IO latest relocation to Kapoeta not ill-intentioned – Col. Lam

The Deputy Spokesperson of Sudan’s Peoples Liberation Army -In Opposition says the presence of their forces in Kapoeta State mean no harm.

On Friday last week, the minister of information expressed concern after IO forces moved from their base at the Ethiopian border to Loyoro in Kapoeta.

Michael Makuei accused the peace partner of violating the new peace agreement signed in Khartoum on 12 September last year.

“Loyoro is not yet agreed to be a cantonment side and as such all the forces are required to stay where they are except for logistical reasons.”

According to provisions of security arrangements in the peace accord, any movement of forces in the pre-transitional period should be conducted in coordination between the parties.

“The government is demanding that the SPLA/IO forces move out and go back to their respective position,” Mr Makuei stated.

SPLA-IO deputy spokesperson, Colonel Lam Paul, confirmed to Eye Radio their forces moved into the area.

However, he said the forces went to there to find water and the relocation has not ill intention.

“Loyoro is where we can find water because close to the border there is no water and the number of forces there was too big. So we are not looking at fighting with SSPDF because we passed that level already.”

Col admitted that SPLA –IO did not contact the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces about the movement.