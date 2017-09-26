IO allegedly holds 14 Akobo officials

The Governor of Bieh State says 14 government officials are being held captive by an armed opposition group in Akobo state.

Moses Majok added that Akobo area is under the control of forces loyal to the former First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar.

The officials include the commissioner of Deng-jok County and the Mayor of Akobo town.

Governor Majok says the officials had left Bieh for Akobo to conduct “peace mobilization” amongst the communities there.

He told Eye Radio that they are in communication with the group for release of the men.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, Col. Lam Paul Gabriel, SPLA IO Deputy Military Spokesperson, confirmed that they are holding the 14 officials.