Investors in Jonglei ordered to report for screening

The investment commission in Jonglei has warned all the investors owning pieces of land to report for screening or else lose their title deeds.

“Yes, if they failed to come, I will table the case to the state council of ministers.” John Achiek, the chairperson for Jonglei Investment Commission told Eye Radio.

This call comes after the Investment Commission found out that some investors have turned their investment lands into residential plots in the town center.

Mr. Achiek said some investors have spent over 10 years without developing the pieces of land. He told Eye Radio that all the landowners have 30 days to report to the office for screening.

“We in the government are waiting for them as you know we don’t revoke the lands without informing the owners.”