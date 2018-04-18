Bor investors risk losing title deeds

Investors who have not developed their pieces of land in Bor, Jonglei State, risk losing title deeds, according to the Bor Municipality Council.

In 2011, the town authorities issued 21 companies the pieces of land in the state capital.

They say majority of the plots were registered to leaders who hail from the area, including Gier Chuang Aluong and Rebecca Nyandeng.

But according to the municipality officials, only four companies have developed their plots so far.

“The Areas of Mading [suburb name] was given to investors in 2011 and it was given officially so one can build structures. Now nothing has been done,” said Gai Makor, the Mayor of Bor Town.

Among the four companies are Pack Palace, Jonglei Resource Center and Sudd Water Bottling Company.

“I gave them provisional order of only 90 days so that they will turn-up and do investments in their places. But if they did not come, we will revoke that provisional order,” he added.

The move has been seconded by the Investment Commission of Jonglei state.

Matiop Achiek Amuon, the chairperson of the commission, said the pieces of land will be reallocated to investors who are willing to develop the land now.

“When you spent two years without doing anything, we will revoke your document,” he stressed.

It is not clear why the investors have not invested in the land, but Jonglei is one of the states that have borne the brunt of the civil war, with business properties destroyed during the 2014 fighting.

The companies which the government says have failed to develop their land are below: