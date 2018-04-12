Int’l community urged to deny Malong role in HLRF

The Office of the President has urged the international community to deny General Paul Malong any role in the opposition group that are engaged in the peace process.

General Malong declared his rebellion against the government on Monday, claiming that the Kiir administration is corrupt, nepotistic and zero-tolerant to the rule of law.

In a press release, Malong asked IGAD to include him in the High Level Revitalization Forum which is expected to take place in Addis Ababa late this month.

However, the presidential press secretary said General Malong was part and parcel of the political crisis as member of the government since the conflict erupted in 2013.

“We also urge the international community represented by AU, UN, EU, Troika, IGAD and the East African Community to ensure they deny General Malong any role in opposition,” said Ateny Wek Ateny.

He said the office of the President consider any new rebellion as an attempt to “slow down” the efforts to end the conflict.

However, Ateny’s statement contradicts the position the official spokesman of the government holds.

On Tuesday, Michael Makuei, the minister of information told Eye Radio that, as government, they had no problem with General Malong joining the peace talks so long as he refrains from violence.

“It is not the government that determines the participants in the High Level Revitalization Forum and if he has applied and he has declared his position, if accepted by IGAD, we have no problem,” he said.

The IGAD led High Level Revitalization Forum is expected to take place in the Ethiopian Capital, Addis Ababa from 26-30 April.