NPTC urges Int’l community to donate in-kind

The Minister of Cabinet Affairs says that the international partners can donate in-kind instead of cash to support the peace process.

Speaking to Journalists in Juba, Dr. Martin Elia Lumoro says the peace committees need a total budget of 114 million US dollars for the pre-transitional period.

“Roughly, we were looking at somewhere around 114 million US dollars based on an eight-month draft budget that was submitted by the secretariat.”

The minister said the money will be used to facilitate the work of the peace committees and implement security mechanisms.

He said the donors can also donate in-kind to support the peace process.

“I think if countries are generous and garnering and honest and they really mean to help us. They can reduce this budget substantially by providing tents, food materials and medicines are the most costly.”

According to cabinet affairs minister, the forces will require food, medicines, and shelter.

“This budget considers the fact that you are going to buy tents and you going to buy food and medicines and so on. I believe that with a good program and we reach out to our partners, this costs can be reduced.”

On Tuesday, the Joint Defense Board said it requires nearly 60 million US dollars to carry out cantonment and assembly of the forces.

This is about half of the total amount needed for the pre-transitional period.