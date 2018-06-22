Intl. community won’t support unsustainable peace deal

The international community has warned the peace partners that they will not support any agreement that is not sustainable and implementable in the country.

Currently, the two leaders on both sides of the conflict – President Kiir and Dr. Riek – are in Ethiopia, holding peace talks.

The special envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Sudan and South Sudan says the international community firstly needs to be assured that there is a real political will to implement the peace agreement.

Ambassador Nicholas Haysom was speaking during the 32nd extraordinary summit of the IGAD assembly of heads of state and government in Addis Ababa last evening.

“The international community will actively support an agreement if it’s sustainable and implementable,” Amb. Haysom said.

“The conflict in South Sudan cannot be dragged and inflicting further death and destruction as agreements break down.”

Speaking at the same forum, the representative of Troika, the Norwegian Ambassador, Erling Skjoesberg, said: “The international community will not support any peace deal that cannot bring South Sudanese together.”

“The transitional government of national unity that will move the peace process forward must start with the credible cession of hostilities, a sustained commitment by South Sudan leaders and the agreement that would like a genuine inclusivity of South Sudan citizens in the executive authority and decision making…”

Troika countries, European Union and United Nations have been supporting the peace process since January 2014.