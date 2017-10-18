International community urged to an end to ‘personality politics’

The UN Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations called on the international community to strive for an end to ‘personality politics’ which is driving the conflict in South Sudan.

The current conflict is being driven by individuals and accountable institutions must be allowed to take over, said Jean Pierre Lacroix.

“South Sudan has been held hostage to personality politics and conflict,” he said.

Ending the conflict will allow the country “shifts from politics of ownership by individuals to those institutions that must be accountable to the people of South Sudan”, he added.

During his briefing to the Security Council on the situation in South Sudan, Mr. Pierre said that the humanitarian situation is likely to worsen if the conflict continues.

“Without a reduction in conflict and improved access, humanitarian indicators are likely to deteriorate further,” he stressed.

Mr. Pierre also said that the Regional Protection Force, which was mandated more than a year ago, would be fully in place by the end of November.

The UN Security Council approved the 4,000-strong force last year, a month after the outbreak of deadly violence in Juba.

It’s mandated to protect key installations such as the airport, facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance, and use all means to prevent attacks from any armed groups.