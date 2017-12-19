Interior Ministry warns against celebratory gunfire

The Ministry of Interior has banned random shooting during the Christmas season, and warned against the use of fire arms during any celebrations.

Sporadic gunfire is usually heard across the country on the eve of Christmas and New Year.

Last year, similar orders were violated when a group of soldiers fired bullets in the air.

They were reportedly under the influence of alcohol.

The army had said many soldiers are still attached to the history of firing live bullets to boost morale, or to celebrate an important event, as was during the liberation struggle.

But the Minister of Interior, Michael Chanjiek, said punitive measures will be taken against anyone who will violate this order.

“If anyone is found, the security personnel will immediately take very humiliating measures; you will be beaten, and you will be arrested,” he warned.

“For those who chose to be violators, they have to also be prepared for the consequences.”

Meanwhile in Gbudwe state, the Inspector General of Police, Major General James Monday Enocka instructed the organized forces not to use force while dealing with civilians during the festive season.

All police personnel are instructed that any use of force will be strictly proportional according to the provision of the code of criminal procedure.

Gen. Monday cautioned officers against any form of misconduct.

“Misbehavior of any officer and other ranks will not be tolerated, drunkenness in uniform will be considered as a serious misconduct,” he added.

Random shootings within residential areas in major towns across the country are usually attributed to unruly armed men.