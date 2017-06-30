Interior Minister: Security forces to be deployed on the Juba – Bor road

The Minister of Interior says an emergency security meeting chaired by the President has resolved that forces will be deployed on the Juba-Bor Road after nine people were killed by unknown gunmen.

The Commissioner of Mongalla, Elario Paul told Eye Radio on Thursday that the incident happened on Wednesday near Kubri Mohandisiin, about 8 kilometers from the capital, Juba.

The victims, mainly traders, were traveling from Mogiri to Juba.

In a media briefing, the Minister of Interior, Michael Chiangjiek said the forces will maintain security to ensure the flow of goods from Juba to Bor.

“One of the resolutions that we made was immediate deployment of the forces. Namely the army, the police and the national security to the site so that they enhance the security of the road and at least ease the flow of the goods from Juba to Bor and from Juba to Buma State,” said Chiengjiek.

“We strongly condemn that incident in the strongest term,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Governor of Jonglei State, Philip Aguer, said the road needs to be secured to enable displaced people to return to their homes.

“We wanted the road between Juba and Bor to serve because that is the lifeline for our returnees that are coming back from the refugees and displaced camps,” Aguer said.

He said it will also enable people in the Greater Jonglei move to venues where they can participate in the National Dialogue.

“This road will also facilitate the national dialogue because we wanted greater Jonglei to come together and talk, for the government to know exactly what is affecting us, what is affecting us. Insecurity affects the food security and this can result into poor agriculture,” he said.

The security meeting was chaired by President Kiir on Thursday, a day after unknown gunmen killed nine people and wounded dozens on Juba-Bor road.

A number of officials, who included First Vice-President Taban Deng Gai attended the meeting held at the army headquarters in Bilpam.

In May, more than 30 people were killed on the Juba-Bor by a group of unidentified gunmen. The incident led to the closure of the highway.