Interior minister reverses ban on use of ‘form 8’

The Minister of Interior has reversed an order to ban the use of ‘form 8’ – a document issued by police to provide consent for emergency medical treatment.

Hospitals have been demanding for these forms from patients to enable them to make informed decisions as to whether to undergo medical treatment.

The document can be used as an evidence in court as a record of physical injuries related to criminal acts.

But sometimes it is hard to get the forms during emergencies especially at night.

As a result, the Minister of Health, Dr. Riak Gai, abolished it.

However, the Minister of Interior, Michael Chianjiek, says the decision was made without consent of his ministry and that of Justice.

“The minister did not consult with me and the minister was in deed enforcing a law which was issued out by one of the agencies,” he told the press in Juba on Monday.

“Before I issued this order, I consulted him and we agreed that absence form 8 is not good and it is important that we have (it) because it forms an integral part of investigation.”

In the form 8, police indicate information of when, where and how an injury occurred. It also shows indicates the name, age and where the victim comes from.