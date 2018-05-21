Interior minister orders for lists of police officers

The Minister of Interior has ordered the police commissioners to submit to the IGP lists of police officers in an attempt to screen out ghost names.

Michael Chianjiek issued the directive during the closing of the 7th Police Leadership Conference on Sunday.

He told the commissioners to identify ghost names, deceased and aged officers in the lists.

Mr. Chianjiek said the list must be submitted to the office of the Inspector General of the police as soon as possible:

“All police commissioners of the states must surrender all the ghost names, the absentees, deceased and old people to the office of IGP,” he said.

Mr Chianjiek added that this was an initiative of the police commissioners and hence they should not fail to implement it.

Meanwhile, the presidential Advisor on Security Affairs has called back the public transport buses belonging to the ministry of interior.

Tut Gatluak said the buses meant to generate income and support the work of the police, are now being used by some individual officers to do private business:

“The buses must be returned to the Interior Company under the inspector general to know how much money the buses generated so that we can upgrade them.”

The decisions were made during the three-day police leadership conference over the weekend as part of reforming and transforming the police sector to improve services to the public.