Inter-Parliamentary Union of IGAD members arrive in Juba

Seven members of the Inter-Parliamentary Union of IGAD have arrived in Juba for the 10th executive council meeting of the body.

They will convene the meeting in Juba from tomorrow, hosted by the speaker of South Sudan Transitional National Legislative Assembly, Hon Anthony Lino Makana.

The agenda of the meeting is yet to be known.

The Executive of the IPU-IGAD is chaired by Ethiopia. It’s the second organ after the Speakers conference (an equivalent of IGAD head of state summit).

The members of the Inter-Parliamentary Union of IGAD, who have arrived in Juba today, are from Rwanda, Ethiopia, Sudan, and Uganda.

According to a statement, the decision to convene the 10th executive council meeting in Juba was reached during the Speakers Conference held in Kamuli, Uganda, in September 2016.