Infuriated parliamentarians question officials over price hike

An MP at the National Legislative Assembly has presented a motion to the August house to summon heads of relevant institutions to answer to questions relating to the rising market prices in the country.

They include the minister of trade, commerce and investment, the minister of finance and economic planning and the Governor of Central Bank.

Hon Bidali Moses – a representative of constituency No.6 in Yei Town – said the prices of goods and services in the country have escalated unchecked over the years.

During a sitting on Wednesday, Bidali urged the August house to debate the matter and come up with solutions that can restore hope among the citizens.

“No effort has been put in place to curtail these sky rocking prices in the extent that the common citizen find it difficult to subside, and the civil servant are at lost to what to do with the salaries which suffer from acute devaluation and delay in payment,” he stressed.

In response, Honorable Dusman Joyce – a woman MP – seconded the motion:

“The government; we are keeping quiet about what is going on. Are we really representing the people in this country? Are we seeing the suffering of the people?”

For his part, Hon Ahmed Muhammad Musa representing constituency No.4 in Wau state, said the reason for the rising commodity prices is not only the dollar rate, but also what he described as a “silent lifting of fuel subsidies”.

“We have also custom fees, government institution charges to the traders, malpractices carried by informal members of the CID in the markets,” he added.

Citizens have been complaining of increase in prices of commodities in the market, especially food.

They said the prices of essential goods have gone up making it difficult for them to survive.

Additional information by Ray Okech.