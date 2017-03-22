Inflation rises by 32% – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics says the price of goods in the market has increased by 32 percent in the last one month.

The Director of Economic Statistics at the body, David Chan Thiang, says this shows an unusually high rate of inflation in the country.

He says the trend has been going on for the last two years due to scarcity of goods and the fluctuating rate of the pounds against the US dollars.

Mr. Chan says it has been discovered that prices change with time and seasons.

He told Eye Radio that the scarcity of goods is due to insecurity on the major roads used for importing commodities.

“Prices are changing hour after hour. We are operating on hyper-inflation because the price you get in the morning it is not the same that price that you get in the afternoon,” he told Eye Radio.

Mr. Chan blamed the scarcity of goods on insecurity on the major roads used for importing commodities.

He says the National Bureau of Statistics has not been able to find the consumer Price Index for Malakal since 2014 due to conflict in the area.

“So, all prices for Malakal are imputed based on proxies from Juba and Wau,” he added.

Chan says the National Bureau of Statistics has not been able to find the consumer Price Index for Malakal since 2014 due to conflict in the area.

He says in the last one year the Consumer Price Index of the country has increased by four times over the last one year.

Read full report here: Consumer Price Index for February