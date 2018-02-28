Independent body should ‘investigate’ alleged sexual exploitation by UN troops

An official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says an independent body should be formed to carry out an investigation into allegations of sexual exploitation by some UN police officers in Wau.

Over the weekend, a 46-member police unit was withdrawn from their duty station inside the POC site.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, UN Mission in South Sudan said it recalled the police officers from Wau after a preliminary investigation.

The mission said it followed a complaint alleging that members of the Ghanaian Formed Police Unit were engaged in sexual activity with women living at the POC site in Wau.

According to the Director of International Organization at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador John Andruga, the UN based in Juba should not be part of the investigation committee.

“It has no moral authority to do the investigation; they can’t. We need an independent outsider to do this because they are already culprits,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Executive Director for Community Empowerment and Progress Organization, Edmond Yakani, said the local civil society must be represented in the investigation committee for transparency purposes:

“We must be part and partial of this committee so that we launched an investigation under the principle of justice. That justice doesn’t require any favor, justice doesn’t require any culture of fear, so justice has be freed from fear and favor.”

UNMISS said it informed UN headquarters in New York of the allegations.