Why incorporation of peace agreement into constitution delayed

The Minister of Justice on Tuesday tabled a bill at the transitional parliament to incorporate provisions of the 2015 peace deal into the transitional constitution.

The incorporation bill was approved by council of ministers in March, two months after its draft was submitted by the National Constitutional Review Committee in January this year.

Presenting the document at the TNLA on Monday, Justice Minister Paulino Wanawila, said the bill was endorsed without consent of JMEC.

He said this is because JMEC suspended all its meetings in Juba since December last year.

“The Ministry of Cabinet Affairs wrote to JMEC for the proposed amendments but unfortunately JMEC has suspended its meetings in Juba since December 2017 to date,” he said.

Justice Wanawila said despite lack of consent by JMEC the government is going ahead with the incorporation.

“Due to delay by JMEC, the National Council of Ministers in its regular meeting number 5 in 2018, directed the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs to expedite the submission of the incorporation of the Agreement into the Constitution.”

It is not clear why JMEC has ceased convening meetings, but this came after IGAD called for a revised and a realistic timelines for implementation of the peace agreement.

During his presentation, Justice Wanawila did not mention the key proposed amendments.

But the Legal and Constitutional Affairs Committee at the TNLA has been tasked to study the bill for deliberation next week.