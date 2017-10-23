Include other countries in Revitalization Forum

The Civil Society Taskforce has called for the inclusion of other countries in the mediation of revitalization forum.

Rajab Muhandis, a member of the Civil Society Taskforce, said this will reinforce support to the IGAD countries for the success of the forum.

“We recommend that the revitalization process should include the full range of IGAD plus, it should not just be IGAD, it should be IGAD plus to be able to have reinforced support to the mediation process,” he said.

Mr. Muhandis called on IGAD to stand strong in supporting the parties to reach a deal within a specific period of time.

“The IGAD countries should support the process in a manner that does not distract the implementation of the peace agreement. South Sudan has been in transition since independence and even more far before that, since 2005, so this transition should end and then we move on with a permanent constitution to develop this country,” said Muhandis.

The forum which was proposed in June will discuss full implementation of the Peace Agreement and develop a revised and realistic timeline.

IGAD has already consulted various stakeholders to the peace agreement to get their views on the process.

The body has also announced that it is expecting the revitalization forum to start within two months.