Include child abduction in the ND, says Jubek state official

A Local Government Administrator at Jubek State has suggested that the issue of child abduction should be included on the agenda of the on-going national dialogue process.

Christopher Sebit Arkangelo, conducted an academic research for the award of a post-graduate diploma at the University of Juba Centre for Peace and Development Studies.

His study focused on the Impact of Child Abduction on Behavioral Attitude, Resilience, Security and Economy at Lulubo and Lokoya areas of Jubek State.

In an interview with Eye Radio, Mr. Christopher describes child abduction as “an issue of human rights violation” that must stop.

“There is a need really to address this issue of child abduction at least in the coming national dialogue; this will become an issue to be addressed. If this issue of child abduction is not there, I will make sure that it becomes part of the agenda of the national dialogue because it is a very serious issue, it is an issue of human rights violation that must stop,” Sabit said.

Mr. Christopher Sebit said rampant activities of child abduction in the three Payams of Lirya, Kudo and Lokiliri have caused insecurity and paralyzed economic activities in these areas which are located east of Juba.