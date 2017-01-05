Impunity in S. Sudan should ‘urgently’ be addressed -US Gov’t

The cycle of impunity in South Sudan needs to be addressed, according to the head of a delegation from the Office of Global Criminal Justice in the US State Department.

Ambassador Todd Buchwald, who is on a visit to South Sudan, says there are many reports of violence against civilians in the country.

He says the cases need to be resolved to build trust between the public and the leadership.

“Honestly, there is very widespread reports of violence against civilians and perception that people won’t be punished for them, and I think that fits the cycle of impunity that needs to be addressed in an urgent way,” he said, addressing the meida on Wednesday following a meeting with the Ministry of Justice in Juba.

“The cycle of impunity…needs to be addressed to have people have confidence in their leaders, in their state, in their military; and that is necessary ingredient to proper functioning of the country.”

For his part, the National Minister of Justice, Paulino Wanawilla, assured that the government is working to ensure that there is accountability for any crimes committed.

He acknowledges the US call to the government of South Sudan to operationalize the Transitional Justice enshrined in the peace agreement.

“We have explained to the delegation the difficulties we are having as a nation, and the fact that we are going on now better after the formation of the Transitional National Government, despite the July incident, and that some accountability is taking place,” said Wanawilla.

Among other issues, the meeting discussed how to operationalize institutions provided for in the 2015 August Peace Gareement, with emphasis on Transitional Justice.

“Of course they want to see more…I have told them about the launching of the Commission for Truth, Reconciliation and Healing,” said the Justice Minister.