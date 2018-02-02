US to impose arms embargo on S. Sudan

The United States is on Friday evening expected to announce an arms embargo against South Sudan.

According to the US Department of State, the move is aimed at stepping up pressure against President Salva Kiir to end the war and humanitarian crisis.

Last week, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley told the U.N. Security Council it was time to impose a U.N. arms embargo on South Sudan.

“We urge all countries, including South Sudan’s neighbors, to promote peace and save innocent lives by cutting off the flow of defense articles and defense services to South Sudan and to halt support to actors who are working to destabilize the country,” partly reads a statement seen by Eye Radio.

According to analysts, the unilateral decision shows that the Trump administration has lost patience with South Sudan’s warring parties after ceasefires have been repeatedly violated.

While there is no U.S. weapons trade to South Sudan, arms continue to flow into the country through neighboring states from countries in Eastern Europe.

In 2016, the United States launched a bid at the UN Security Council to impose targeted sanctions and an arms embargo on South Sudan.

The US-drafted text called for a 1-year ban on all sales of arms, weapons, ammunition, military vehicles and equipment.

However, it was vetoed by Russia and China.

