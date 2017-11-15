Implement aid free passage pledge, Kiir told

The US has called on President Salva Kiir to ensure that his order to allow free passage for humanitarian agencies is implemented.

Last week, President Kiir issued a decree, ordering free unimpeded and unhindered movement of humanitarian organizations in the country.

According to the decree, all roadblocks must be cleared immediately.

It further said all levels of the government must assist the NGOs and their personnel in the delivery of humanitarian aid and service to the needy populations.

The decree also warned that anybody who obstructs the delivery of the humanitarian aid and services or imposes taxes on humanitarian convoys shall be held accountable.

The US Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, told the Washington Post that the move is a good sign, but the US must see actions more than words from President Kiir.

She says the true test will be whether humanitarian assistance is actually allowed to get to the South Sudanese people in a consistent way.

However, Nikki says the US will be watching and will continue to encourage President Kiir to do the right thing.