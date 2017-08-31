Impassable Juba-Bahr el Ghazal road a ‘big threat’

The road connecting Juba and the Bahr el Ghazal region is completely impassable after the recent heavy rainfall, the governor of Terekeka has said.

Several food trucks destined for various Bahr el Ghazal states are said to be stuck in Terekeka due to the poor road networks.

Four others were destroyed while attempting to cross a swollen river.

“I visited the road yesterday and I found out that no single car could pass – not even big trucks and land cruisers,” Juma Ali Malou told Eye Radio on Thursday.

“Big threat”

Government officials, UN agencies, and humanitarian groups have reported that some areas in the region have been hit by hunger, including Wau, Tonj, Lol, and greater Aweil.

He said the ministry of roads has not done anything about the road conditions despite several promises to upgrade the road.

“I’m appealing to the minister of roads and bridges to rescue this road by rehabilitating it,” he added.

Since June, Governor Malou said more than 28 vehicles have overturned on the stretch between Juba and Terekeka.

The ministry of roads and bridges is yet to comment on the matter.