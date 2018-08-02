Why UN immunity should be waived

The UK parliament has urged its government to put pressure on the UN Secretary General to waive immunity of UN staff in case of sexual exploitation and abuse.

This comes after a heated debate on Tuesday by the lawmakers on sexual exploitation of vulnerable people by aid workers and peacekeepers around the world.

According to a new report by the British lawmakers, more than half of the 341 interviewees from South Sudan, Haiti and Ivory Coast recalled incidences of sexual coercion, with 250 of them aged between 10 and 17.

“The problem has a documented history stretching back nearly 20 years and reaching across many geographical and organizational boundaries,” read the report.

In February, a 46-member unit of Ghanaian peacekeepers serving for the UN Mission in South Sudan were recalled from Wau after they were accused of engaging in transactional sex with women at the Protection of Civilians site.

After investigations, it was established that eight members of the Formed Police Unit were involved in transactional sex.

However, the 46 police officers were flown to their home country in June without any action, a move the government criticized.

UNMISS said the accused peacekeepers will be disciplined by their home government.

Also in February, the chief executive of Oxfam, a UK funded organization, and other senior figures were summoned by the parliament over sexual abuse allegations in South Sudan and Haiti.

Days before, the deputy head of the charity, Penny Lawrence, resigned over what she said was Oxfam’s failure to adequately respond to past allegations of sexual misconduct by some of its staff in Haiti and Chad.

UK threatened to withdraw government funding from Oxfam unless it gave the full facts about events.

Presenting the report, the UK MPs said sexual abuse and exploitation of some of the most vulnerable people by humanitarian workers and peacekeepers is “endemic”.

Among recommendations given to tackle sexual exploitation and abuse, the lawmakers suggested improving reporting by providing funds to support reporting mechanisms and creating an international register of aid workers, collectively resourced and independently managed.

“Aid organizations should report the full number of sexual exploitation and abuse allegations each year, as well as the number of allegations upheld,” the report added.

The report also called on UN Secretary General to uphold his commitment to waive immunity in cases of sexual exploitation and abuse.