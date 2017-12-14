Immigration Department resumes passports production

The Department of Immigration in Juba has resumed production of passports, according to the minister of information, Michael Makuei Lueth.

The development comes 2 weeks after some members of the public told Eye Radio that they were disappointed in the Department of Immigration over the matter.

They said they were unable to travel abroad for treatment or study after the department failed to renew their passports.

Mr Makuei said told the media in Juba on Wednesday that machines used to produce the document were not functioning.

“The good news now is that these machines now are operational and all the South Sudanese who need passports and other documents are advised to go there and follow the normal procedure,” he said.

However, multiple media reports suggest that the department had stopped producing national identification documents after a German contractor switched off the networks over unpaid arrears.