Al-Salaam to face Ethiopia in CAF preliminaries

South Sudan Premier League champions Al- Salaam Football Club will face Ethiopian champions St. George FC in the preliminary round of the 2018 Confederation of African Football Champions League.

This was confirmed on Wednesday at the CAF Headquarters in Cairo, Egypt during the draws for two of the 2018 CAF Inter-clubs competitions.

South Sudan Cup winners will visit St. George FC in the first leg between February 9th -11th, 2018 with the return leg set to be played a week later (between February 16-18th, 2018).

The successful winner between the two clubs will face either Uganda’ KCCA Football Club or Madagascar champions CNaPS SPORT.

Meanwhile Al- Hilal Juba have been drawn against Ben Guerdane of Tunisia where the first league will be played in Juba and the return league a week later.

Fifty-nine (59) will be engaged for the Total CAF Champions League 2018 and fifty-four (54) for the Total CAF Confederation Cup 2018.

Eight federations did not engage their clubs namely Cape Verde, Chad, Eritrea, Namibia, Reunion, Sao Tome and Principe, Sierra Leone and Somalia.