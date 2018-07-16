Immigration department resumes passport, nationality IDs production

The Department of Immigration on Monday resumed production of passports and nationality IDs.

This comes several weeks after break down of the production system.

This caused a public outcry as some citizens said their travel plans were disrupted as a result.

“On behalf of the Directorate Nationality, Passport and Immigration, I would like to inform the public that the production of nationalities and passport certificates have resumed,” said Brigadier General Daniel Justin, the Police Spokesperson.

He said the system had some technical problem and has now been resolved.

“Those who applied and are waiting, they are asked to report to the directorate on Monday-16 July-2018 to collect their nationalities and passports,” added Brigadier General Justin.

“We also welcome new applicants to come and start processing their nationality and passport certificates.”

This was not the first time the system broke down, but rather several times over the years.